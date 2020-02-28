AUGUSTA — On Thursday, Feb. 20, Sen. Justin Chenette, D-Saco, welcomed Victoria Boure, Alexis Bernier, Alexyai Telarico and Jazzmyn Goff, all of Saco, to serve as honorary pages in the Maine Senate. The students attend Thornton Academy in Saco.

The honorary page program gives students a unique chance to participate and observe the state’s legislative process. As pages, students deliver messages, distribute documents within the Chamber, interact with the senators, and, most importantly, take part in a real world, legislative learning experience.

To learn more about the honorary page program, please contact Sen. Chenette’s office at (207) 287-1515.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: