ORONO — The South Portland girls’ swim team, competing on Feb. 17 at the University of Maine, became the 2020 Class A runners-up, the highest place the school has ever reached.

The team broke four school records during the meet, said Athletic Director Todd Livingston.

“The South Portland girls’ swimming team finishing as the class A runners-up is certainly an outstanding achievement and the best finish at the state meet for the girls program,” he said in an email.

South Portland senior Margaret Jones completed the 100-meter butterfly in first place, breaking the school’s record in the process, said Livingston. She was also the runner-up for the 200-meter individual medley.

Junior Kiley Matthews was runner-up in both the 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter freestyle.

“Our 400 relay team of Sophia Ibarguen, Lyla Metcalf, Margaret Jones and Kiley Matthews won the state championship in this event,” said Livingston, “other great performances that contributed to the second-place finish.”

In a weekly email update to parents, Principal Michele LaForge said, “The finals for the state swimming and diving teams were this week as well, and while I couldn’t be in Orono to watch in person this year, on Monday the 17th, the girls’ swimming and diving team were runners-up at the Class A state championship, which is the highest finish in the school’s history. School records were broken. I am in awe of their accomplishments, both boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving teams.”

