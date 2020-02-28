Maine is pushing the projected launch of adult-use marijuana sales back by three months, with state regulators now planning for the first round of recreational shops to open in June.

Maine is “very close” to issuing the first round of conditional adult-use business licenses, said Erik Gundersen, the director of the Office of Marijuana Policy. It has received 197 applications so far; 80 of which are deemed complete enough for review.

But a conditional state license will only get those applicants so far. They still need local municipal authorization before they can return to the state to obtain an active state license. This last phase of licensing could take anywhere from two weeks to two years, depending on the complexity of the application, Gundersen said.

Maine doesn’t plan to issue any final active state licenses until it has a fully licensed and certified testing lab ready to run all the health, safety and potency tests required under state law, he said. Of the four labs working with Gundersen’s office to operate in Maine’s recreational market, Nelson Analytical in Kennebunk is farthest along in their licensing process, he said. It is seeking municipal approval in April.

Once fully licensed, retail shops will have to wait until a group of them are ready to open, with the shelves fully stocked with lab-tested products, before they can make their first consumer sales, Gundersen said. Maine is planning a statewide “grand opening” day in late spring, he said.

The state revenue forecasting committee, which gathers information to predict Maine’s financial and budget outlooks, has moved the date that it expects to see the first recreational sales from mid-March to mid-June, said chairman Michael Allen, the associate commissioner of tax policy.

The delay has prompted Maine to lower its sales tax revenues expected from adult-use marijuana from $2.2 million to $500,000 in 2020.

The new tax revenue projections can’t be used to predict the size of the adult-use market because it will be taxed at different rates – a 5.5 percent sales tax on smokeable marijuana and 8 percent sales tax on edible marijuana. The state analysis does not breakdown the market by tax rate.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: