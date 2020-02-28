AUGUSTA — The state of Maine’s two-year budget could be an additional $40 million in the black by the end of the fiscal year in June, the state’s revenue forecasting committee said Friday, but some on the panel voiced concerns that the strong economy could sour in light of a potential coronavirus pandemic.

The committee increased its revenue forecast up by $40 million for fiscal year 2020 and by $139 million for the next two-year cycle ending in June of 2023.

In a prepared statement, Gov. Janet Mills said the increased revenue strengthened the case for the priorities in her recently proposed supplemental budget – but her statement made no mention of the coronavirus concerns raised by some on the committee. This week global stock markets have tumbled in response to the spreading virus.

Mills, a Democrat, said she had directed her administration to consider two goals for the new projected revenues, including targeted reforms for the state’s Medicaid system and to sock some of the funds away into the state’s budget stabilization – or rainy day – fund to brace against any lost federal funds that may come from cuts by the administration of President Trump.

“The new forecast provides an opportunity to strengthen our ability to provide Maine people critical services in the face of emerging challenges and threats like a new proposal by the Trump administration that would tie states’ hands in financing their Medicaid programs,” Maine’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a prepared statement.

The projection from the Maine Revenue Forecasting Committee is one of two forecasts required by state law that are completed each year and delivered to the governor and the Legislature.

This story will be updated.

