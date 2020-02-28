WISCASSET — Feed Our Scholars will hold its annual fundraising dinner, a pot luck recipe auction, at 5 p.m. in St. Philip’s Lippiat Hall, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset.

Bring your favorite main dish, salad, side or dessert (or several) to the event for sampling, along with a printed or written copy of the recipe. Anyone can partake in the food, bid and support the event, even if they can’t bring a dish.

After tasting the various dishes, the bidding starts. Event auctioneer Suzanne Rankin will sell off the recipes to the highest bidder. All funds benefit the Feed Our Scholars programs. Guitarist Matt O’Donnell will perform during the dining portion of the evening.

The Feed Our Scholars initiative supplies weekend food supplies for food-insecure Wiscasset elementary schoolchildren, but also provides healthy school snacks and a small school pantry.For more information, call St. Phillip’s at (207) 882-7184. Leave a short message and return number.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: