AUGUSTA — The Forest Hills boys’ basketball team began the season as the defending state champion, and the Tigers are champions again.

Parker Desjardins scored 31 points, Mason Desjardins added 18, and Forest Hills won its second straight Class D title, topping Machias 69-53 Saturday afternoon at the Augusta Civic Center.

Parker Desjardins scored the Tigers’ first 16 points of the fourth quarter as Forest Hills (22-0) built on a 49-38 advantage. In the process, he became the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Machias mounted a comeback late in the third quarter, at one point closing to within two possessions, but the Bulldogs (12-9) couldn’t keep up with Forest Hills.

Hunter Cuddy added 16 points for the Tigers, who ran their winning streak to 44 games dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Forest Hills led 18-10 after the first quarter and 32-24 at halftime.

Kash Feeney scored 16 points for Machias.

This story will be updated.

