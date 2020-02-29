On the cusp of its first state title in 29 years, the York High boys’ basketball team suffered one of its worst stretches of what had been an unbeaten season.

And Hampden Academy took advantage. Trailing by 11 points with 2:30 left in the third quarter, Hampden went on a 23-1 run in less than seven minutes en route to a 65-56 victory in the Class A state championship game at Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday.

After Tommy Coughlin had finished at the rim to give York a 36-25 lead, the Wildcats were in control. But Andy Raye hit a 3-pointer, Bryce Lausier scored inside and then Lausier made all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt. Meanwhile, York’s top player, Brady Cummins, went down with a cramp during the stretch and was unable to contribute the rest of the way.

Hampden built a 48-37 lead before York was able to buy a basket — a 3-pointer from Will MacDonald. Hampden put the game away by making 19 of 23 shots from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Hampden (21-1), which lost the 2018 Class A final by a point to Greely, won its first title since beating Portland in the 2015 Class A final. Lausier led the way with 23 points. Andy Raye and his older brother Mikey Raye contributed 14 and 17 respectively, with 21 combined after York had its 11-point lead. T.J. Henaghen had 11 points and sealed the game with an emphatic dunk.

York (21-1) was playing in a state final for the first time since 1999 and looking for its first state title since 1991 in Class B. Once they fell behind, the Wildcats struggled get good looks offensively.

MacDonald finished with 15 points but struggled with his shooting throughout. Cummins had 12 but just two in the second half. Coughlin finished with eight points.

