AUBURN — A car slammed into the side of a store on Center Street early Saturday, minutes after police spotted the vehicle being driven at 100 mph on Washington Street.

The driver of the Ford fled after crashing into a propane tank outside the Circle K store at 21 Center St. at about 1 a.m. He was later apprehended, police said, as was his passenger. Both were being questioned early Saturday.

Neither driver nor passenger was injured.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies had been chasing the suspect as the driver headed into Auburn, police said. Shortly before 1 a.m. the car was spotted traveling at 100 mph inbound on Washington Street. Minutes later, it was reported that the car had crashed on Center Street, damaging a propane tank and the side of the store.

Early reports were that the car may have been stolen in Portland.

Police were still at the scene investigating later Saturday morning.

