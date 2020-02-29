U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar brought her campaign of hope, respect and empathy to Portland on Saturday evening, speaking to an audience of several hundred supporters at the Seasons Event and Conference Center on Riverside Street ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary.

“It is a really, really important moment for you all to vote,” she said. “I can’t think of a more important moment in our country’s history.”

Klobuchar, of Minnesota, presented herself as a moderate Democrat capable of uniting the party and bringing others into it. That message, she said, should play well in Maine, she said. “I think Maine, that practical state that you are, understands that it’s important to have bold ideas that can actually get done,” she said.

That message played well with Elizabeth Torraco of Portland, who is taking the long view on the election. “I’m voting my head, not my heart. I’m a Bernie (Sanders) person, but I won’t be voting for him. I’ll be voting for Amy. She has the better chance” of winning in November, she said.

Klobuchar is among 12 Democrats who will appear on the Maine ballot, with just eight still in the race. She’s one of the moderates trying to hang on through Super Tuesday so she can build momentum and challenge whoever emerges from the party’s liberal wing at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Maine, which is among 14 states that will hold primaries on Tuesday, has 24 delegates at play. That’s the second fewest delegates up for grabs among Super Tuesday states. Vermont has the fewest, with 16. Nationally, nearly 1,400 delegates are in the mix on Tuesday. Going into Saturday’s voting in South Carolina, with 54 delegates at stake, Klobuchar was in fifth place among the candidates, with seven delegates committed after results in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Klobuchar began her day on Saturday with a rallies in Tennessee and Virginia in the morning before arriving in Maine late in the afternoon. As Klobuchar spoke in Maine, voters were still casting ballots in South Carolina, where polls were open until 7 p.m.

Analysts saw Klobuchar’s decision to leave South Carolina midweek as a sign that she was counting on respectable finishes, or better, in Super Tuesday voting in places like Tennessee, Virginia and Maine – and her home state of Minnesota. Her decision to rally in Maine may be based on her relatively strong third-place showing in neighboring New Hampshire in February.

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight, which focuses on opinion poll analysis, says its models suggest that

Sanders will win 29 percent of the Maine vote, followed by 16 percent for Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg, 15 percent for Elizabeth Warren, 14 percent for Pete Buttigieg, 5 percent for Klobuchar and 2 percent for Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard.

