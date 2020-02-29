My vote’s for Bernie Sanders in the March 3 Democratic primary.
Bernie plans to strengthen our society with programs to keep us all healthy (slash prescription drug costs; “Medicare for All”; reduce climate change); sheltered (investment in affordable housing); educated (nutrition for scholars; free public college), and safe (reduce climate change; shutter nuclear plants; universal background checks; voluntary buyback of assault-style weapons).
Join me in voting for a better world for us, and for our children and grandchildren. Vote for Bernie Sanders.
Katie Huntington
Newcastle
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Superstition aside, some lovers are taking the leap on Leap Day
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Vote ‘no’ to protect the health of Maine’s elderly
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: The facts on vaccines call for a ‘no’ vote on 1
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Question 1 critics are concerned about money, not health
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: If you care about health care, climate change or defeating Trump, vote for Bernie
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.