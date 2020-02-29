My vote’s for Bernie Sanders in the March 3 Democratic primary.

Bernie plans to strengthen our society with programs to keep us all healthy (slash prescription drug costs; “Medicare for All”; reduce climate change); sheltered (investment in affordable housing); educated (nutrition for scholars; free public college), and safe (reduce climate change; shutter nuclear plants; universal background checks; voluntary buyback of assault-style weapons).

Join me in voting for a better world for us, and for our children and grandchildren. Vote for Bernie Sanders.

Katie Huntington

Newcastle

