In our first-ever primary March 3, Maine voters have the opportunity to vote for a progressive pragmatist who get things done: Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

As a senator working in a polarized partisan environment, Amy has worked effectively with both parties to pass more than 100 bills. Amy has progressive principles but doesn’t allow “the perfect get in the way of the good.” Her focus on pursuing unifying policies is evident in her home state of Minnesota, where she has won voter support in every district.

Amy is committed to reducing the cost of health care, prescription drugs and health insurance through much-needed reforms to the Affordable Care Act, and the development of a public option for buying in to Medicare or Medicaid.

As president, Sen. Amy Klobuchar will lead America together and forward. I urge Democratic voters to check the box for Amy on March 3.

Dianne Fallon

Kittery Point

