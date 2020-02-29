Last year the Maine Legislature enacted a law requiring students in public and private schools to have vaccinations unless a medical professional finds it to be a danger to the student’s health. These vaccinations protect against mumps, measles, chickenpox, polio, rubella, whooping cough, diphtheria and tetanus.

Now we have Question 1 – a proposal to do away with the new law – to be voted on March 3.

To keep this law, vote “no” on Question 1.

These diseases can be transferred everywhere you go: at restaurants, at the mall, at church, at the movies. The spread of these diseases can cause death for children and adults who have certain medical conditions. Since the elderly have weakened immune systems, they are especially vulnerable to these diseases.

Years ago, when the polio vaccine first came out, my mother was afraid that the vaccine itself would cause harm to me and actually cause me to get polio. Fortunately for me, she finally decided to listen to the doctors and she put aside her fears to protect me. And I have always been grateful for her decision.

Now that I am a “senior citizen,” I ask for help to protect others like me by voting “no” to keep the new law in place.

Please vote “no” on Question 1.

Barbara Feltes

Portland

