NEW YORK — Reserve Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Julius Randle added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 125-115 on Saturday to snap a six-game losing streak.

RJ Barrett finished with 19 points and Taj Gibson had 17 points and eight rebounds in his return after missing the previous game because of back spasms.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points, and Coby White chipped in 22 off the bench for the Bulls, who have lost their last two games and 10 of 11.

New York led by as many as 17 early in the third quarter before Chicago cut the lead to two to start fourth quarter.

New York went on a 9-2 run, including seven points from Randle, to take a 119-110 lead with 2 minutes to play.

The Knicks led 66-53 at halftime after Chicago missed its last six shots.

Thaddeus Young put the Bulls up 51-50 with 3:43 left in the first half before the Knicks went on 16-3 run, scoring nine straight to close out the second quarter. Barrett shot 7 for 8 from the field and finished with 17 points in the first half.

NOTES

WARRIORS: Stephen Curry’s return from a broken left hand after being sidelined for four months won’t happen Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that he was hopeful Curry would return against Washington. But the two-time MVP needed to be re-evaluated Saturday to better determine his status.

Now, he’s scheduled to practice with the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday. He’s still expected to play for Golden State soon, possibly Thursday against Toronto.

Curry has played only four games this season.

