OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Betty Jane Wilhelmi (née LaPlante), 88, died peacefully at her home in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, on Feb. 20, 2020, surrounded by her close family. She was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Sept. 2, 1931, to Adelard and Ida LaPlante (née Ouellette).

Betty graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949 and went on to receive her Bachelors in Education from California State University, Long Beach. She worked as a kindergarten and first grade teacher in California, Chicago, and Portland, Maine.

Betty married Howard “Joe” Wilhelmi, with whom she had two children: Mark Wilhelmi and Claudine Grange.

Betty was admired for her strength of character, her intelligence, her kindness, her generosity, her sense of humor, and her sharp memory; all of which she exhibited even in her final days. She had a natural affinity for nature; born with a green thumb, plants would flourish under her care. She spent time gardening, watching wildlife and laughing with her family. Betty always enjoyed treating her family to meals and desserts when they visited. All the neighborhood kids knew and loved “Nana” because she listened to their every word without judgment and fostered their creativity. Her dignified fashion sense had her granddaughters coming to her for advice about decorating and outfits. You could always go to her with questions, whether about current events, history, sports or the arts and she had an insightful educated answer.

Betty’s beautiful soul blessed this world; her absence will be truly missed.

She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Joseph Wilhelmi; her son, Mark Wilhelmi and her siblings, Richard LaPlante, Dorothy Hammill, David LaPlante, Lorraine Goodland, Janet Ireland, and Nancy Giampapa.

She is survived by her daughter, Claudine Grange; her granddaughters, Anya Wilhelmi and Robin Cole; her great-granddaughter, Elise Cray Wilhelmi and so many nieces and nephews.

A mass in her honor will be March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Saint Margaret Catholic Church in Old Orchard Beach. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous