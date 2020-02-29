ARUNDEL – Donald R. Thomas, 59, of Arundel, passed away Feb. 27, 2020 at home. He was born March 5, 1960, in Lowell, Mass. to Harold and Barbara (Neal) Thomas.

Don grew up in Chelmsford, Mass. and graduated from Chelmsford High School where he was a member of the high school hockey and baseball teams. In his senior year, Don was selected as a first team all-star in the Merrimack Valley High School Hockey League. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots.

He spent most of his adult life in Marston Mills, Mass. with a career in automotive parts at AutoZone as store manager and later at several Cape Cod auto dealerships.

Don is predeceased by his mother Barbara; and brother Peter. He is survived by his father Harold; sister Cathy Wholey and husband Jack, and brothers Bob and his wife Lynne, Brian and his wife Susan and Tim and his partner Tina; and six nephews and two nieces.

Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Phillips Church, 404 Goodwins Mills Rd., Lyman, Maine. Interment will be at a later date in Pine Ridge Cemetery in Chelmsford, Mass.

On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous