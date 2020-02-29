LEWISTON ­— Cam Budway scored twice in a 41-second span in the first period, starting third-seeded Scarborough on its way to a 6-2 win over No. 6 Portland/Deering in a Class A boys’ hockey quarterfinal Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Budway’s goals gave the Red Storm (14-4-1) a 2-0 lead after the first period. Second-period goals by Kevin Woods and Sam Rumelhart made it 4-0 before Whit Steele got a power-play goal for Portland (8-12).

Scarborough’s Zach Chaisson added two goals in the third period, including an empty-netter. Nick Becker tallied a short-handed goal for Portland.

Scarborough advances to face No. 7 Edward Little in the semifinals on Tuesday.

INDOOR TRACK

NEW ENGLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS: Victoria Bossong of Cheverus, Kate Tugman of Gorham and Sam Cenescar of Brunswick earned runner-up honors to lead Maine’s top finishers at the New England championships in Boston.

Bossong, a junior, lowered her unofficial 300-meter state record with a time of 39.59 seconds. She also placed fourth in the 55 dash (7.27).

Tugman, a senior, set a school record with her second-place time of 10:51.24 in the 2-mile run. In the mile, she finished fifth in 5:04.97.

Cenescar, a senior, took second in the high jump at 6-5. Andrew Ladd of Kennebunk also cleared 6-5 and finished in fourth place, and Gorham’s Ryan Gendron was sixth at 6-3.

Other top Maine finishers included: Emily Labbe of Scarborough in the 55 hurdles (fourth, 8.35), Anna Folley of South Portland (fourth, 2:58.81) and Mia-Claire Kezal of Thornton Academy (fifth, 2:58.89) in the 1,000, Jaigan Boudreau of Thornton Academy in the girls’ shot put (fifth, 39-91/4), Will Shaughnessy of Brunswick in the 2-mile (sixth, 9:18.21), Nigel Katende of Lewiston in the boys’ long jump (sixth, 21-63/4) and Alyssa Elliott of Bangor in the girls’ long jump (sixth, 17-8).

