MEDFORD, Mass. — Maddie Hasson had 17 points and 14 rebounds as No. 3 Bowdoin beat No. 2 Amherst 74-60 on Saturday to earn a spot in the New England Small College Athletic Conference championship game.

Sela Kay added 22 points, including four 3-pointers for Bowdoin, which improves to 24-2 and advances to play Tufts in the final on Sunday. Samantha Roy had 16 points, while Dorian Cohen had eight points and eight rebounds.

Madeline Eck had 18 points for the Mammoths (22-4).

MAINE 66, UMBC 54: Maeve Carroll scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Black Bears (16-14, 12-4 America East) topped the Retrievers (10-17, 6-10) in their regular-season finale in Baltimore.

Maine outscored UMBC 22-8 in the second quarter after trailing by seven after the first. Anne Simon posted 17 points and seven rebounds, while Dor Saar added 10 points and six assists.

Lyric Swann paced UMBC with 14 points. Janee’a Summers added 12 points and six rebounds, and Paula Rubio chipped in with 11 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 72, ME-MACHIAS 58: Tara Flanders had 16 points and 14 rebounds as the third-seeded SeaWolves (23-5) topped the second-seeded Clippers (18-9) in a YSCC semifinal in South Portland.

SMCC moves on to face CMCC in the YSCC championship game. Amanda Brett had 13 points and Aija Andrews added 10.

Tate Dolley led the Clippers with 24 points and nine rebounds.

ENDICOTT 74, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 57: Kaleigh Putnam scored 21 points to lead the third-seeded Gulls (17-10) past the fourth-seeded Nor’easters (20-7) to win the CCC championship in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Emily Pratt added 17 points and six rebounds, while Tara Laugeni had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Mikaela Rogers added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Endicott.

Abby Cavallaro and Madalyn Sanborn each scored 16 points to pace the Nor’easters. Ashley Coneys added 13 points.

EMMANUEL 67; ST. JOSEPH’S 50: Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda had 20 points and 14 rebounds as the top-seeded Saints (21-7) beat the No. 2 Monks (19-9) in the championship game of the GNAC tournament in Boston.

Kayla Weaver added 14 points for Emmanuel, which advances to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Cassandra Stapelfield had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for St. Joseph’s. Bri Jordan added 13 points and eight rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 74, UMBC 48: Andrew Fleming scored 21 points, Nedeljko Prijovic added 20 and the Black Bears (8-21, 4-11) easily beat the Retreivers (14-16, 7-8) in Bangor to clinch a spot in the American East Conference tournament.

Sergio El Darwich added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Black Bears, who ended a four-game losing streak and clinched the No. 8 seed. Stephane Ingo added 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Keondre Kennedy scored 14 points for the Retrievers and K.J. Jackson added 13 points.

Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Maine 63-53 on Jan. 25. Maine finishes the regular season at Hartford on Tuesday. Maryland-Baltimore County finishes the regular season against Stony Brook at home on Tuesday.

Maine will face league champion Vermont in the American East quarterfinals on Saturday.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 1: Carly Jackson made 27 saves as the seventh-seeded Black Bears (15-13-8) eliminated the second-seeded Terriers (24-8-4) in a Hockey East quarterfinal in Boston.

Maine beat the Terriers 3-2 on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Ida Kouppala and Tereza Vanisova scored for Maine. Ida Press had two assists. Maine moves on to face Northeastern on March 7 in a Hockey East semifinal.

Julia Nearis scored a third-period goal for BU. Corinne Schroeder made 32 saves.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, NICHOLS 2: Shannon Nadeau scored with under 2 minutes remaining in the second period to lift the second-seeded Nor’easters (16-8-2) over the third-seeded Bison (6-16-4) in a CHC semifinal in Biddeford.

UNE moves on to face Endicott in the CHC championship on March 7. Kyra Yu and Meghan Hamilton both had first-period goals for UNE. Jessie Scott assisted on all three UNE goals, and Julia Benjamin made 30 saves.

Jessica Gossas-Moberg and Sarah Zeidan both had second-period goals for the Bison.

COLBY 2, BOWDOIN 0: McKinley Karpa had a goal and an assist as the second-seeded Mules (14-5-5) blanked the seventh-seeded Polar Bears (8-13-3) in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Waterville.

Lexi Cafiero scored late in the second period for Colby. Karpa added an insurance goal in the third. Nina Prunster made 17 saves. The Mules advance to face No. 3 Amherst in the NESCAC semifinals on March 7.

Dani Marquez made 31 saves for Bowdoin.

SUFFOLK 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Izzy Hendry scored a power-play goal with 8:45 left in regulation, and the Rams (10-14-3) beat the Huskies (12-13-2) in the NEHC semifinals in Gorham.

The Rams (10-14-3) advance to the conference final against No. 1 Norwich on Saturday.

Maddy Burton gave Suffolk took a 1-0 lead in the second period, with Rylie Binette’s unassisted goal tying the game for Southern Maine 5:35 into the third period.

MEN’S HOCKEY

PROVIDENCE 3, MAINE 2: Greg Printz scored a power-play goal 33 seconds into the third period proved decisive as the Friars (16-11-6, 10-10-2 Hockey East) slipped past the Black Bears (17-11-5, 11-9-3) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence took a 2-0 lead on goals by Jack Dugan and Jason O’Neill. Aiden Bisson got Maine within one with four minutes left in the second period, but Printz answered early in the third. Emil Westerlund brought Maine back to within 3-2 12:212 into the third.

HAMILTON 5, BOWDOIN 1: Bennett Morrison scored two goals as the third-seeded Continentals (12-9-4) eliminated the sixth-seeded Polar Bears (12-12-1) in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Clinton, New York.

Cam Radziwon, Jordi Jefferson, and Fred Allaire all added goals for Hamilton. Sean Storr made 29 saves.

Ronnie Lestan scored a third-period goal for Bowdoin. Alex Zafonte stopped 24 shots.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

WESLEYAN 11, BATES 7: Abby Manning had four goals and an assist as the Cardinals (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-2, 0-1) in Lewiston.

Summer Dias scored twice, and assisted on Margret Smith’s two goals, as Bates scored the final four goals. Jordyn Tveter also scored twice for Bates, with Kathryn Grennon adding the other Bobcats’ goal.

MIDDLEBURY 16, BOWDOIN 12: Emily Barnard and Kane Earley scored five goals apiece as the Panthers (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) downed the Polar Bears (0-1, 0-1) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Sarah Weppler and Erin Nicholas each added two goals, and Julia Keith made seven saves.

Fiona Bundy had six goals for Bowdoin. Katie Miller added two goals and two assists, and Aaliyah Biondo made nine saves.

TUFTS 19, COLBY 5: Emily Games had five goals and an assist as the Jumbos (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (0-1, 0-1) in Waterville.

Catherine Lawliss had four goals and an assist, and Kirsten Grazewski added two goals and three assists. Molly Laliberty stopped six of the 11 shots she faced.

Annie Eddy three goals and an assist for Colby. Emily Podgorni made 12 saves.

MEN’S LACROSSE

MIDDLEBURY 16, BOWDOIN 12: Danny Jacobs scored five goals to lead the Panthers (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) over the Polar Bears (0-1, 0-1) in Brunswick.

Michael McCormack had three goals for Middlebury. Will Brossman, Chase Goree, Tyler Forbes, and A.J Kucinski all added two goals.

Chris Fowler led Bowdoin with five goals. Matt Ward added four goals and Donal Mullane had a goal and two assists. Jack O’Connor made 15 saves.

TUFTS 24, COLBY 10: Nick Shanks had three goals and four assists as the Jumbos (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (0-1, 0-1) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Tufts outscored Colby 12-5 in the second half to pull away. Garrett Samuelson had four goals, Bryce Adam added three goals and two assists, and Duke Alf chipped in with two goals.

Jack Rickards had four goals for the Mules. CJ Hassan had two goals and an assist, Lane Kadish added a goal and an assist, and Riley Bergstrom picked up two assists.

WESLEYAN 13, BATES 8: Ronan Jacoby and Tom Martello scored four goals apiece as the Cardinals (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (0-3, 0-1 NESCAC) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Jake Sexton and Logan Geller each added a goal and an assist.

Jack Scribner and Otis Klingbeil led Bates with three goals apiece. Curtis Knapton and Jack Golden each added a goal, and Rob Strain made 17 saves.

SOFTBALL

CAMPBELL 4, MAINE 0: Kynadi Tipler went 2 for 4 with two RBI as the Camels (10-9) blanked the Black Bears (1-6) in a College of Charleston Tournament in Charleston, South Carolina.

Kayla Fredendall hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, followed by a Tipler two-run double in the fifth inning. Georgeanna Barefoot tossed a complete game, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Lilly Volk was dealt the loss for Maine, after allowing nine hits and four runs, two of them earned, in seven innings.

BASEBALL

LOUISIANA TECH 15, UMAINE 10: Steele Netterville had a double, a home run and drove in three runs as the Bulldogs (7-3) beat the Black Bears (0-8) in the first game of a doubleheader in Ruston, Louisiana.

Alex Ray also had three hits and three RBI for Louisiana Tech.

Hernan Sardinas had two hits and four RBI for Maine.

