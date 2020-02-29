AUTO RACING

Clint Bowyer has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Fontana, holding off six-time race champion Jimmie Johnson on Saturday in Fontana, California.

Bowyer turned a lap in 40.086 seconds in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to claim just his fourth pole position in 508 career Cup races. The genial veteran racer also won the pole for the first time in 20 career races at Auto Club Speedway east of Los Angeles.

Johnson will start on the front row for his final race as a full-time driver at his hometown track.

The 44-year-old star’s qualifying lap was barely behind Bowyer at 40.093 seconds.

SOCCER

MLS: Maximiliano Urruti broke a tie with a long shot in the 80th minute in the Montreal Impact’s 2-1 comeback victory over the New England Revolution in Montreal in their MLS season opener.

Romell Quioto scored in the first half, and Clement Diop made five saves in Thierry Henry’s MLS coaching debut.

Teal Bunbury scored for the Revolution. Matt Turner allowed two goals on three shots.

• Jonathan Lewis scored in the second minute of extra time to give the Colorado Rapids a 2-1 win over D.C. United in Washington.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIP: After saving match points to reach the final, top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scarcely troubled as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in Dubai, United Arabs Emirates, to win for the fifth time.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion maintained his unbeaten start to the year, having won the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia and clinching a record-extending eighth Australian Open title.

ROAD RACING

PARIS HALF MARATHON: The Paris half-marathon has been postponed because of the spread of a coronavirus epidemic in the country.

Health minister Olivier Veran announced the move on Saturday as the French government also decided to ban all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people.

The race involving some 44,000 competitors was scheduled for Sunday in the French capital city. Organizers said the race will be postponed to a date yet to be determined.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, No. 8 Kentucky (24-5, 14-2) used a big run in the first half before holding off No. 15 Auburn (24-5, 11-5) and clinch the Southeastern Conference regular season championship with a 73-66 victory in Lexington, Kentucky.

• Desmond Bane scored 23 points, with eight straight in TCU’s tiebreaking run as the Horned Frogs (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) upended No. 2 Baylor (25-3, 14-2) in Fort Worth, Texas.

GOLF

PGA: Tommy Fleetwood birdied four of his final six holes on the way to a 3-under 67 in the third round in Palm Gardens, Florida, moving to 5 under for the week and one shot ahead of Brendan Steele at PGA National.

– News service report

