The Russell Libby Agricultural Scholarship honors the late Russell Libby, who led the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association for 17 years and dedicated his life to growing the organic food movement. The scholarships offer support to students seeking to deepen their knowledge of organic and sustainable farm systems.

Three $1,500 scholarships are awarded in the following categories:

• MOFGA Journeyperson Program participant

• Maine high school senior planning to study sustainable or organic farming (preference for colleges in the state)

• Teacher, school or education center looking to support an agricultural-related classroom project in Maine

Application deadline is Friday, April 24.

The Russell Libby Agricultural Scholar Awards are a joint project of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association and the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram. They are generously supported by Lee Auto Malls.

Winners will be featured on Sunday, May 24 in the Maine Sunday Telegram andCentral Maine Sunday alongside the annual Source Maine SustainabilityAward honorees. A celebration of both groups will take place on Wednesday, June 1o at Maine Audubon in Falmouth.

For additional question about Russell Libby Agricultural Scholarships, contact Anna Libby: [email protected].

