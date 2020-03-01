Re: “Front-runner Sanders faces attacks in Democrats’ clash on debate stage” (Feb. 26, Page A3):
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is taking heat for “comments expressing admiration for Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s push for education.”
In 1959, I was a freshman at West Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School. We had a student from Cuba for a short time. Her name was Maria Cruiz, and she had been sent to attend school in the U.S. so she could return to Cuba to teach.
For a short period of time in 1959, Catholics thought Castro was wonderful. On Jan. 11, 1959, Ed Sullivan broadcast an interview he did with Castro where he referred to Castro and others as “a wonderful group of revolutionary youngsters.”
Though Castro made many reforms, he quickly fell out of grace with the U.S. But it is wrong to deny that this attitude of the U.S. toward Castro existed, even for a short time in that 1959 time period, or to deny any good that may have come from Castro at that time.
Elizabeth O’Connor
Springvale
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Vegan Kitchen
Vegan Kitchen: Vegan goes glam during Maine Restaurant Week
-
Food
When the tourists leave a resort town, this is where the locals go
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: What’s the secret to the best pizza in Maine?
-
Maine Gardener
The Maine Gardener: Waiting is wearisome. Will the season ever begin? A gardener’s lament
-
Arts & Entertainment
These modest artists painted reality in a way we’ve lost sight of
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.