Please stop using posts on Facebook and other social media platforms as a news source!

Social media has become a very effective way to distribute false and inflammatory information worldwide. Example: One person receives a message, video or report on Facebook; he or she sends it to 50 “friends,” and those 50 “friends” send it to 50 “friends” and they to 50 more. Now you have 125,000 people reading and potentially sending on false information.

Many social media posts are drafted for political influence to support agendas that are not clear on first pass. Other posts are developed and distributed as “satire.” All posts are not news!

When something pops up on your screen that appeals to your political affiliation, think twice before forwarding it to all your contacts.

Craig Kinney

Cumberland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: