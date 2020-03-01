Please stop using posts on Facebook and other social media platforms as a news source!
Social media has become a very effective way to distribute false and inflammatory information worldwide. Example: One person receives a message, video or report on Facebook; he or she sends it to 50 “friends,” and those 50 “friends” send it to 50 “friends” and they to 50 more. Now you have 125,000 people reading and potentially sending on false information.
Many social media posts are drafted for political influence to support agendas that are not clear on first pass. Other posts are developed and distributed as “satire.” All posts are not news!
When something pops up on your screen that appeals to your political affiliation, think twice before forwarding it to all your contacts.
Craig Kinney
Cumberland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Vegan Kitchen
Vegan Kitchen: Vegan goes glam during Maine Restaurant Week
-
Food
When the tourists leave a resort town, this is where the locals go
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: What’s the secret to the best pizza in Maine?
-
Maine Gardener
The Maine Gardener: Waiting is wearisome. Will the season ever begin? A gardener’s lament
-
Arts & Entertainment
These modest artists painted reality in a way we’ve lost sight of
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.