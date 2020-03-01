Two Maine men were arrested Friday on drug charges after a police officer found them passed out inside a car in Gray that still had its engine running.

Matthew Grant, 43, of Yarmouth, and Zachary Cleaves, 36, of Biddeford were each charged with trafficking in Schedule W drugs and illegal possession of hypodermic apparatus.

Sgt. Patrick Ferriter of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded early Friday morning to a report of two men passed out in a motor vehicle near 12 Center Road in Gray, according to a news release.

“Sgt. Ferriter was able to wake the two males, who were sitting in a locked car that was running and in drive,” the news release said. “The two were confused and did not know where they were. The males said they were coming from Biddeford.”

With assistance from the Windham and Cumberland police departments as well as a dog from the Gorham Police Department, Ferriter searched the vehicle and found 24 grams of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

