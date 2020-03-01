LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to four with a 136-130 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Reserves Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams also had 24 points. The Clippers – who shot 59.2 percent from the field – trailed by two at halftime but took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Sixers 38-24.

The game was tied at 89 before Los Angeles went on an 18-5 run. Leonard scored 11 points in the quarter and George had eight.

Harrell’s dunk with 8:37 remaining in the game gave the Clippers a 117-103 lead. Philadelphia made a final charge to close within 125-121 with 3 minutes left but Williams’ jumper and Leonard’s pullup thwarted the rally.

Shake Milton led Philadelphia with 39 points, including seven 3-pointers.

MAVERICKS 111, TIMBERWOLVES 91: Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Seth Curry scored 27 and Dallas beat host Minnesota with Luka Doncic sitting out with a left thumb sprain.

Porzingis scored 22 points in the first half as Dallas led by 20 points and never looked back. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points as the Mavericks won for the third time in four games.

Doncic was declared out after being hampered by the thumb sprain in Friday’s loss at Miami. Dallas Coach Rick Carlisle was unsure if the All-Star would be available Monday at Chicago.

D’Angelo Russell had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but Minnesota lost for the 20th time in 22 games.

BUCKS 93, HORNETS 85: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists, and visiting Milwaukee won its sixth straight.

Brook Lopez added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who’ve won 20 of their last 22 games and improved to a league-best 52-8 on the season.

Antetokounmpo scored in almost every way imaginable – on pick-and-rolls, fast-break dunks, fadeaway jumpers and from the foul line.

The Bucks led by two entering the fourth quarter after turning the ball over 15 times in the first three quarters. Charlotte hung tough until the final two minutes, when Antetokounmpo took over.

KINGS 106, PISTONS 100: De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and host Sacramento rallied from 17 down to beat Detroit.

Buddy Hield added 19 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 15 and Harrison Barnes had 10 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento. Alex Len added 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

The Kings have won 4 of 5 since the All-Star break.

Christian Wood had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who lost point guard Derrick Rose to an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter.

NUGGETS 133, RAPTORS 118: Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season to lead Denver over visiting Toronto.

Grant finished with 16 points for Denver, which had eight players score in double figures.

Toronto played without Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet for a second straight game but got a career night from OG Anunoby, who finished with 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting.

LAKERS 122, PELICANS 114: LeBron James had 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and visiting Los Angeles overcame Anthony Davis’ absence and Zion Williamson’s highest-scoring game to beat New Orleans.

Williamson finished with 35 points, but his largely productive and highlight-filled night was marred somewhat by six turnovers.

Kyle Kuzma scored 20, including a 3-pointer that put the Lakers up 113-109 with 3:40 to go. The Lakers gradually pulled away after that, aided by James’ 3 with 2:27 left.

Davis, who spent the first seven of his eight seasons with New Orleans, sat out with a sore right knee, one night after playing in the Lakers’ 105-88 loss at Memphis.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »