BRUNSWICK — While Marine Warden Dan Sylvain won’t be “in a tank top and shorts and flip flops having fun” on the new Yamaha Waverunner expected to arrive at the Brunswick Police Department sometime in April, he is looking forward to having one all the same.

The new vehicle will assist in Sylvain’s daily marine warden tasks, but also could aid first responders in water rescues and search-and-rescue operations, he said.

Brunswick will receive the watercraft from the Public Safety Law Loan Program, created by the Personal Water Craft Industry Association. It is a voluntary program for partnering dealerships to give public safety agencies a brand new Yamaha Waverunner or Kawasaki Jet Ski free of charge. The town is responsible for paying for a trailer, tie-down, insurance and having the vehicle serviced at the end of the season.

Sylvain estimated that for a roughly $15,000 WaveRunner, service and insurance together should cost under $400.

If the partnership is successful, a new vehicle is issued every year and the dealership, in this case, Long Lake Marina in Naples, can sell the old one.

“People are going to think it’s a toy, but it’s just another tool for us to be able to respond quicker,” Sylvain said.

The watercraft will be able to get into some of the tighter areas and closer to the shore than the department’s airboat or maritime skiff. The WaveRunner will also be able to patrol parts of the river that are inaccessible to other boats, Sylvain said. It will also be used for collecting water samples, checking on shellfish harvesters, onsite mooring applications and more.

According to Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy, it will also “incrementally increase the capabilities of the police department, allowing for increased water safety initiatives involving boaters.”

The department was approved for a Yamaha in December, and though Sylvain still does not know which model they will receive, he is hoping for an FX Cruiser HO.

That model will seat three, allowing other officers or even someone in need of assistance to ride with him,

Right now, Sylvain is the only officer who will be trained on the WaveRunner, but he hopes to select around three others.

He and any other officers riding will have to be in full uniform while using the watercraft, as with this program, the vehicles do not come with any lettering identifying it as a Brunswick Police vehicle, the only potential downside, Sylvain said.

He believes Brunswick may be just the second department in the state to receive a vehicle from the Public Safety Law Loan Program.

The town council is expected to approve the WaveRunner Monday night.

