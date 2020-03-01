OWLS HEAD – Dominik N. P. Lobkowicz, 89, passed away with family by his side on Feb. 24, 2020 at the Knox Center in Rockland, following a period of declining health.

Born Dec. 6, 1930, in London, England, Dom was the second of three sons born to Maximilian G. and Gillian (Somerville) Lobkowicz. As a member of an aristocratic Czech family, Dom spent his earliest years at Roudnice, the family seat near Prague. At the outbreak of World War II, the family was forced to leave their homeland, and relocated to London, where Max served the Czech government-in-exile as ambassador to the Court of St. James’s. As the war grew and intensified, Dom and his two brothers were sent to live in the U.S., where they were taken in by Miss Sylvia Warren of Dover, Massachusetts, and they later became American citizens. Following the war, and finding their ancestral home then behind the Iron Curtain, the family was unable to return, and forced to leave everything behind. In 1948, they were reunited, and made the U.S. their permanent home.

Dominik attended local schools, including Milton Academy and Brooks School. He later studied at the University of Virginia, and also served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1956 he married Louise Brooks, and together they had four children. He had a varied professional life, first working in the oil fields of western Canada in the early years, and then as an executive at Hoover Motors, an imported car agency in the Boston area. He later owned a boatyard and marina on Cape Cod, and was a landscape architect in Florida.

In 1972, Dom married Sara “Sally” E. Stefanoni. They lived happily together for nearly a half-century in Cape Cod, Florida, and Georgia and then finally settled in the mid-coast area in 1993. Before retiring, together they owned Maximilian Custom Framing for a number of years in Thomaston and Owls Head. Dom had a talent for and enjoyed woodworking and designing and building furniture, and they both loved gardening, birdwatching and sailing.

Dom was predeceased by his parents and his two brothers, Martin and Oliver. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sara; son, Nicholas of Vinalhaven, daughter, Louisa Mead of Waterville, son, Thomas and his wife, Amanda, of Boulder City, Nev., and daughter, Gillian and her husband, Matthew Paige, of Granville, Ohio, as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. Also, the family would like to express their deep thanks and appreciation to the medical staff at the Knox Center and PenBay Hospital for their unwavering compassion and wonderful care for Dom during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Dom’s memory to the:

Pope Memorial Humane

Society in Thomaston.

