John Paul Caponigro will speak about his photography for First Light Camera Club on Thursday, March 5, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Brunswick Naval Aviation Museum, 179 Admiral Fitch Avenue in Brunswick. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program is free for club members, $10 for guests.

Caponigro’s talk will focus on “The Power of Color,” including three ways to make your images seem more light-filled, three essential elements of color, three types of color, optical affects that influence you and your viewer, revealing the infinitive color variations that are possible for every image, mastering neutrals, using atmospheric perspective to enhance depth, turning day into night, and transferring color from one subject to another. He will also speak about his “Land in Land” series which he did completely on his iPhone.

Caponigro’s work is collected by The Smithsonian and Estee Lauder. He lectured at Google and TEDx. He wrote the book “Adobe Photoshop Master Class.”He recorded the video series R/Evolution. His clients include Adobe, Apple, Canon, and Epson.

