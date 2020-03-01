Wiscasset Family Health is relocating to from 66 Water St. to 35 Water St. Beginning Monday, March 16 they will start seeing patients in a newly renovated office space. An open house will take place 3-6 p.m.

Serving the Midcoast area, Wiscasset Family Health is an independently owned primary care practice. Services include comprehensive primary care, immunizations, osteopathic manipulation, psychiatric care, pediatrics, transgender medicine, contraceptive access, dermatologic evaluation, minor surgical services, and substance abuse and recovery programs.

35 Water St. was the location of Wiscasset Lumber for 70 years before the space was transformed into the Ports of

Wiscasset retail space in the mid-1980s.

“We are excited to be putting roots down on the south side of route one,” said office manager Shelley Strozier in a press release. “We will miss some of the unique character and history the original farmhouses have offered our practice. As with many families- we have outgrown our first home. We look forward to settling into our new space, and continuing the personalized and evidence-based care that keeps our community thriving for generations to come.”

