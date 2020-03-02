The Feb. 23 op-ed by Alyssa Rosenberg of The Washington Post (Insight, Page D1) asks if America reached its #MeToo limit. It hasn’t.
The #MeToo movement is a social media platform where women survivors of sexual assault have found support. Under the platform, women are unified by a shared experience of being a sexual assault survivor. As a rape survivor, I too have found strength, empowerment and support under the banner.
The fight for women’s rights to equality is ongoing. The fight won’t end, even when hashtags stop trending. Social media can help with messages of unity, courage and hope in a time of hopelessness. In the United States, these struggles have been historic; women’s suffrage is one example. It wasn’t until the 1960s that women of color could vote in this country.
From these ongoing struggles, we build communities of support: Agencies like Planned Parenthood, Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine and the League of Women Voters are some organizations helping women find their voice. Equally, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, churches and schools are involved. Women and girls are helped by compassionate, supportive communities.
The revolution of women’s empowerment is not in trouble; the culture of misogyny is. Sexual predators, even those with tremendous power and influence, are facing prosecution for their criminality. Hashtags will come and go; the fight for justice won’t. The Harvey Weinsteins of this new era realize it now: #TimesUp!
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Douglas Rooks: In praise of the party primary
-
Business
Maine trade show organizer allaying coronavirus fears
-
Editorials
Our View: Pollution near Maine schools more than idle threat
-
Do This
On the Cheap: Irish dancing, silent films and new art exhibits
-
Food
Tap Lines: Maine organic beers now go beyond Peak
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.