Re: “Our View: State should not retreat on Maine women’s health” (Feb. 20):

Your editorial in favor of L.D. 1613 is grossly inaccurate and misleading, as comprehensively pointed out by many others, including the Christian Civic League.

Women’s health services are abundantly available without the objectionable use of federal funds to (in effect) support abortion, which is abhorrent to the majority of Maine citizens.

Please be more accurate and less biased in the future.

Judith Dorsey

Belgrade

