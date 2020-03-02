It is time for state legislators and municipal officials to revise the excise tax assessment for Maine citizens: specifically, the method in which vehicle registrations are processed.
Currently the rate of tax is equal to the mil rate of the town or city in which the vehicle is being registered, so for the same vehicle, the amount taxed varies greatly across the state. In fact, it is most penalizing in the regions of the state with lower property assessments, as the mil rates there are generally much higher than in areas with higher property values. That rate is applied to the window sticker valuation for new vehicles, and for used ones, it is calculated based on the amount indicated on the bill of sale. Generally, this money stays within the town or city.
With vehicle manufacturers gaming the public with “X percent off” or “$10,000-plus off” sticker prices, Mainers in essence are paying well above the valuation of said vehicle. With many average vehicles having a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $30,000 or more, this is a significant expense for Maine families and yet another deterrent to attracting or keeping folks in Maine.
We are in the minority of the states still collecting this tax, and it’s time to find another way of funding the items in which the dollars are used for. Myself and many others do not purchase or lease new vehicles for this very reason. If you agree, write your representative.
Andrew Soucy
Gray
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Douglas Rooks: In praise of the party primary
-
Business
Maine trade show organizer allaying coronavirus fears
-
Editorials
Our View: Pollution near Maine schools more than idle threat
-
Do This
On the Cheap: Irish dancing, silent films and new art exhibits
-
Food
Tap Lines: Maine organic beers now go beyond Peak
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.