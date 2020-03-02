Sierra Club Maine strongly supports consumer ownership of Central Maine Power and Emera as an indispensable step toward a zero-carbon future. The findings of the London Economics International study confirm that a consumer-owned utility has financial benefits over the 30-year horizon of Maine’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the study has serious flaws – most notably, it fails to note that Maine’s transition to clean energy would be greatly facilitated with a consumer-owned utility.
The LEI report warns that litigation by CMP and Emera contesting a buyout could drive up transition costs and lead to higher rates in the short term. Consumers should not have to pay such legal costs. The Public Utilities Commission could address this problem, perhaps by setting rules that ensure that shareholders and executives bear those costs, not ratepayers. Also, the PUC sets the “fair, reasonable rate of return” for CMP and Emera, which in turn affects the market value of those companies. A decision by the PUC to change that rate in recognition of the multitude of failures by CMP could reduce the acquisition cost to a reasonable level rather than the inflated values that the LEI report assumes.
CMP has lobbied against increased local production of solar and wind energy. CMP has discouraged energy-saving steps such as the use of LED lighting by towns. We need a utility that embraces Maine’s energy goals and works for the best interests of Mainers.
Marianne Hill
Energy Team, Sierra Club Maine
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Douglas Rooks: In praise of the party primary
-
Business
Maine trade show organizer allaying coronavirus fears
-
Editorials
Our View: Pollution near Maine schools more than idle threat
-
Do This
On the Cheap: Irish dancing, silent films and new art exhibits
-
Food
Tap Lines: Maine organic beers now go beyond Peak
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.