The Brunswick Downtown Association is hosting Maine Street Mania, a two-week shopping promotion and scavenger hunt. Maine Street Mania cards are available at participating businesses.

Cards submitted with at least 12 correct answers will be entered into a drawing for gift certificates and prizes. Drawings take place on March 17. Cards that are complete with correct answers qualify for bonus prizes. Completed cards can be dropped off at any participating business.

Maine Street Mania is designed to encourage shoppers to explore the local businesses in downtown Brunswick. Visit brunswickdowntown.org/events/maine-street-mania for more information.

