BRUNSWICK – Thomas Porter Rothwell, 72, of Harpswell, passed away with his wife Vanessa by his side on Feb. 24, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in West Chester, Pa. on Dec. 17, 1947 and went home with his parents, Lentz and Mary Porter Rothwell, to their family farm in Doylestown, Pa.

After graduating from the Penn Charter School, he graduated with a degree in social work from Temple University (Pennsylvania) and later received his master’s degree in theology from Gordon College (Massachusetts). He traveled the country and settled in his favorite state, Maine, where he has resided for 45 years.

He was a devoted son and husband, and cared deeply for his extended family of friends. Tom appreciated music, movies, sports and reading, with collections of vintage vinyl, political memorabilia, and much more. He worked in several careers along the way, including child protection for the State of Maine.

He was locally well-known and respected for his popular Brunswick restaurant in the 1990s, the Barking Spider. The tavern was his way of sharing many of the things he loved with as many people as possible. He brought live music from across the country to his beautiful venue, including blues, jazz, and rock and roll artists, as well as many local artists and performers. He was also a deputy warden at Harpswell town elections, and a board member of the Harpswell Community Broadcasting Corp.

Tom was predeceased by his mother. He leaves behind his dear wife, Vanessa; and his beloved dog, Thunder.

He will be remembered for his sharp wit, dry humor, love of fun, and his deep devotion to his friends.

A memorial service will be held at Brackett Funeral Home 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. A reception will follow at the Brunswick Elks Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to the

Midcoast Humane Society

30 Range Rd.

Brunswick, ME 04011

