Irish Stepdancers

6:30 p.m. Saturday. Dunaway Center, 23 School St., Ogunquit, $5 at the door. ogunquitperformingarts.org

If you’re looking to step things up on Saturday might, the Stillson School of Irish Dance performance might fit the bill. You’ll see soft shoe and hard shoe styles of jigs and reels, and the dancers never disappoint in their sensational hand-made costumes that feature embroidery designs taken from the Book of Kells. You’ll also learn about the history of Irish dancing from the school’s director, Carlene Stillson. When the show is over, children in the audience will be invited to hop on stage and try out some steps, and then everyone will enjoy refreshments with the dancers to round out the evening.

‘Coney Island’ & ‘The Idle Class’

1 p.m. Sunday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $10, $5 kids. mayostreetarts.org

Mayo Street Arts and Kinonik Portland invite you to spend part of your Sunday afternoon in a cinematic time capsule featuring two silent films. “Coney Island” is the 25-minute 1917 comedy written and directed by and starring Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, along with Hollywood legend Buster Keaton.” “The Idle Class,” at 32 minutes, is from 1921 and stars Charlie Chaplin. Both films feature live musical accompaniment by pianist Carolyn Swartz.

‘Another Dimension’ opening reception

2-4 p.m. Sunday. Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Maine Jewish Museum presents three new exhibits, and the opening reception is Sunday afternoon. Painter and sculptor Victor Goldsmith’s “Another Dimension,” painter Alan Fishman’s “Captured Moments” and photographer Elisabeth Greenberg’s “Third Floor Sanctuary” will all be feasts for your eyes. The exhibits can be viewed through May 1, and the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

