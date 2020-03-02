OLYMPICS

On the fence about the Olympics at the start of the year, Dustin Johnson decided he won’t be going.

Johnson’s manager said in a text message Monday that the FedEx Cup playoffs hold as much importance to Johnson as chasing a gold medal in Tokyo this summer.

“I feel certain he would choose otherwise if the timing were different, but feels he is making the best decision under the circumstances,” said David Winkle of Hambric Sports Management.

DOPING: Russia’s track and field federation says it has admitted wrongdoing after being accused of supplying fake documents to give a top athlete an alibi for missing drug testing.

Ahead of the Olympics, the admission could help end a standoff between Russian track officials and their counterparts at World Athletics. A scheme allowing top Russians to compete internationally as neutral athletes is currently frozen, leaving them in limbo.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Alexis Pinturault won a men’s World Cup giant slalom on Monday for his second win in two days as the French skier returned to the top of the overall standings.

Pinturault added 250 points to his tally over the three-day event in the Austrian Alps to overtake Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ngakoue announced his desire to play elsewhere via social media, a move that could force Jacksonville to place the franchise tag on the 24-year-old disgruntled defender and trade him.

Ngakoue has 371/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons.

The speedy strip-sack specialist made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was an alternate the last two seasons.

– News service report

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »