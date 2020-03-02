‘Native Gardens’

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Through March 29. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $40 to $65. portlandstage.org

“Native Gardens” is a new comedy by Karen Zacarias, and themes of race, taste, class and privilege sprout like weeds, as do the laughs. The story is about an up-and-coming Chilean attorney, his expecting American wife and what happens when they move next door to a snooty couple and their prized English garden in Washington, D.C. For theater fans on a budget, pay-what-you can shows are this Thursday night, and at 2 p.m. on March 19.

Maine Red Claws

7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Expo Building, Portland, $12 to $105. maineredclaws.com

This is the final month of regular-season play for the Maine Red Claws, and you’ve got two chances this weekend to see all of the hooptastic basketball action. The Friday night game has the Claws taking on the Grand Rapids Drive and, on then they’ll tip off Sunday afternoon against the Windy City Bulls. Don’t foul up your weekend by passing on this.

Snowshoe Safari Tour

6-8 p.m. Saturday. Sugarloaf Mountain Ski Resort, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, $25, reservation required. sugarloaf.com

Winter isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so here’s a chance to have some fun with it. The Sugarloaf Outdoor Center presents a two-hour guided snowshoe safari that will have you exploring the extensive trail system. When the trek is over, you’ll repair to Bull Moose Bakery & Cafe for a free hot chocolate and cookie. The registration fee includes rental equipment and trail fees. Can’t make it on Saturday? You can also catch tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 15.

Women’s Adventure Film Tour

7 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, general admission seated. portcitymusichall.com

Women’s history month seems like the perfect time for the Women’s Adventure Film Tour to make a stop in Portland. It’s a series of new short films celebrating women in adventure. You’ll see incredible footage of women cliff diving, climbing, surfing, skiing, trail running, hiking and mountain biking all over the world. Featured athletes include two-time Appalachian Trail fastest-known-time record holder Jennifer Pharr-Davis, and cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland. The evening will feature between five and eight films, and there will also be a Q&A session and prize drawings.

