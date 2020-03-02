ON SALE NOW

Bait Bag, Crunchcoat and Cadaverette, March 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, $15 all venue pass. portcitymusichall.com

The Soul Rebels, March 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Subtronics, March 10. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Skillet, March 11. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 in advance, $32 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Against Me, March 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22.50 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Bonnie Prince Billy and Jonathan Richman, March 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Enter the Haggis, March 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Postmodern Jukebox, March 14. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $55 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Martina McBride, March 14. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $49.75 to $129.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Holly Near, March 18. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Lez Zeppelin, March 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show, $40 preferred seating, $70 VIP meet & greet. portcitymusichall.com

Miss Tess & The Talkbacks, March 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Kat Edmonson, March 20. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18 in advance, $21 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Kat Edmonson, March 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jonathan Brooke, March 21. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Beach Boys, March 27. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $30. porttix.com

Ian Fidance, March 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather, March 28. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $35 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Deafheaven, March 29. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Walk Off the Earth, April 1. State Theatre, Portland, $39 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

The Jacob Jolliff Band and Town Meeting, April 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, general admission seated. portcitymusichall.com

Caamp, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

The Ballroom Thieves, April 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $22 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Melissa Etheridge, April 9. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $70 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

GARZA, April 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $22 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Sebadoh, April 16. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Delta Rae, April 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Mike Farris, April 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $54.75 to $124.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

The SteelDrivers, April 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com

Magic Beans, April 22. Portland House of Music, Portland, $10 in advance, $13 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Willie Watson, April 22. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $22 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Horse Feathers, April 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

John Craigie, April 24. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Judith Owen, April 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Tennis, April 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

New Years Day, April 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Lespecial with Strange Machines, April 29. Portland House of Music, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Lewis Black, April 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $65. waterfrontconcerts.com

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, May 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show, general admission seated. portcitymusichall.com

Andrew Marlin & Noam Pikelny, May 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $40 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

JoJo Siwa, May 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com

Stereolab, May 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, May 7. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $50 to $75 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

HELLYEAH, May 12. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

AJR, May 13. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.75 to $59.50. crossarenaportland.com

Cody Johnson, May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $31.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

DuoDuo Quartet, May 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Amity Affliction and Sleeping with Sirens, May 18. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

The Mammals, May 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

City and Colour, May 22. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Nada Surf, May 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Head and the Heart with Margo Price, May 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Trey Anastasio Band, May 28. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Vampire Weekend, May 29. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $39.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Pinegrove, June 4. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $24 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Old Dominion with Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce, June 4. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Car Seat Headrest, June 7. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Cat & Nat Off The Rails Live, June 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45 reserved seating, $100 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Bright Eyes with Lucy Dacus, June 18. State Theatre, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Lady Antebellum with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae, June 19. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor 50.75 to $90.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Kevin James, June 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Primus, July 3. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $45 waterfrontconcerts.com

String Cheese Incident with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, July 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $47.50 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Sam Hunt with Kip Moore, July 10. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor $31 to $100.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Nahko And Medicine For The People, July 10. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Norah Jones with Mavis Staples, July 22. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55 in advance, $60 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Blitzen Trapper, July 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Nickelback with Stone Temple Pilots, July 25. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor $25 to $139. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bon Iver, July 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $57.50. statetheatreportland.com

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, Aug. 5. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $500. waterfrontconcerts.com

Hamilton Leithauser, Aug. 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Aug. 14. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25 to $250. watefrontconcerts.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

The Black Keys with Gary Clark Jr. and YOLA, Aug. 18. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.50 to $499.50. watefrontconcerts.com

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Hardy, Aug. 21. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $29.75 to $159.75. watefrontconcerts.com

Squeeze, Aug. 28. Aura, Portland $55 in advance, $60 day of show. waterfrontconcerts.com

Kiss with David Lee Roth, Sept. 3. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, $39.95 to $1,000. waterfrontconcerts.com

They Might Be Giants, Sept. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Ghostland with The Ghost of Paul Revere, Deer Tick, Mallett Brothers Band, Mipso and Bell Systems, Sept. 5. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41 in advance, $46 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

