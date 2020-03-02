Mallory Aromando, Wells girls’ basketball: The junior forward/guard made several key plays in the Warriors’ 34-26 overtime victory against Hermon in the Class B championship game. Aromando had four blocks, seven rebounds and seven points, with two steals and block in overtime as Wells held Hermon scoreless.

Erik Benner, Medomak Valley wrestling: The junior won the 195-pound title at the New England Qualifier tournament, pinning Wells’ Jonah Potter with three seconds left in the second period of the championship match. Potter had narrowly beaten Benner in the finals at both the B South (7-5) and B state (3-2) meets.

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus girls’ track: Competing in the New England indoor track and field championships, the junior sprinter lowered her unofficial state record time by placing second in the 300 meters in 39.59 seconds. She also placed fourth in the 55-meter dash (7.27).

Colby Lands, Thornton Academy boys’ basketball: The senior forward scored a team-high 17 points in the Trojans’ 54-53 loss in the Class AA state championship game against Edward Little. Lands made 5 of 6 shots from the field with three 3-point goals and was 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Casey Perry, Marshwood girls’ basketball: The senior forward came back from a second-quarter injury to score a team-high 14 points including her first 3-point goal of the season, with 12 rebounds, four steals, and two blocked shots in Marshwood’s 42-32 Class A championship win against Hampden Academy.

Gavin Simopoulos, Cape Elizabeth boys’ hockey: The junior forward and tri-captain scored 45 seconds into overtime to give sixth-seeded Cape Elizabeth a 4-3 win over No. 2 Cheverus in the Class B South semifinals. Cape (10-10) will play No. 1 Greely in Wednesday’s regional final.

Kate Tugman, Gorham girls’ track: The senior distance standout placed in two events at the New England championships in Boston. She set a school record with her second-place time of 10 minutes, 51.24 seconds in the 2-mile run. In the mile, she finished fifth in 5:04.97.

