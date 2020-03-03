Arrests

2/28 at 7:37 p.m. Daniel Paniconi, 26, of Athens, Georgia, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin in Woolwich on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/28 at 10:12 p.m. Ronald Johnson, 26, of Portand, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/29 at 2:18 a.m. Lance Goodison, 27, of Drayton Road, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Bluff Road on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Feb. 25-March 1.

Fire calls

2/24 at 1:20 p.m. Structure fire on High Street.

2/25 at 7:55 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Mechanic and Washington streets.

2/26 at 3:57 p.m. Elevator malfunction on Andrews Road.

2/27 at 8:40 a.m. Lines down on Washington Street.

2/27 at 8:52 a.m. Lines down on Willow Street.

2/27 at 10:16 a.m. Lines down on North Bath Road.

2/27 at 10:27 a.m. Rescue assist in West Bath.

2/27 at 11:28 a.m. Lines down on Commercial Street.

2/27 at 12:39 p.m. Rescue assist on Wing Farm Parkway.

2/27 at 5:55 p.m. Smoke alarm on Beacon Street.

2/28 at 1:25 p.m. Public assist at Washington and Oak streets.

2/28 at 8:53 p.m. Rescue assist on Tarbox Street.

2/29 at 10:05 a.m. Structure fire on Highland Street.

3/1 at 8:03 p.m. Public assist on Matthews Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 34 calls between Feb. 24-March 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: