Three Bonny Eagle brothers – Colby, Caden and Cameron Frost – were among 42 wrestlers who earned a trip to the New England championships by placing among the top three in a qualifying meet at Noble High School last weekend.

Colby Frost, the NEQ winner at 120 pounds last year, won the 126-pound division this time. Caden Frost placed first at 106, and Cameron Frost was third at 113.

Class A champion Noble had the most qualifiers with six, including 113-pound winner Derek Cote and 132-pound winner Joshua Cote. Mt. Ararat/Brunswick had two first-place finishers – Brycen Kowalsky at 120 and Ben Laurence at 170 – and four qualifiers.

The New England meet is Friday and Saturday at Methuen High in Massachusetts.

