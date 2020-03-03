Colby Frost, left, was won the 126-pound division in the qualifying match, Cameron was third at 113, and Caden Frost placed first at 106. Press Herald file photo Buy this Photo

 

Three Bonny Eagle brothers – Colby, Caden and Cameron Frost – were among 42 wrestlers who earned a trip to the New England championships by placing among the top three in a qualifying meet at Noble High School last weekend.

Colby Frost, the NEQ winner at 120 pounds last year, won the 126-pound division this time. Caden Frost placed first at 106, and Cameron Frost was third at 113.

Class A champion Noble had the most qualifiers with six, including 113-pound winner Derek Cote and 132-pound winner Joshua Cote. Mt. Ararat/Brunswick had two first-place finishers – Brycen Kowalsky at 120 and Ben Laurence at 170 – and four qualifiers.

The New England meet is Friday and Saturday at Methuen High in Massachusetts.

