BRUNSWICK — A school-record five members of the Bowdoin College Nordic ski team have qualified for the NCAA Skiing Championships scheduled for March 11-14 in Bozeman, Montana.

Elliot Ketchel, Christian Gostout and Peter Moore qualified for the men’s races, while Gabrielle Vandendries and Renae Anderson earned bids in the women’s competitions.

The five Polar Bears traveling to nationals is the most ever in a single season in program history.

Participants are selected from three designated regions for Nordic skiing (Central, East and West Regions). Bids are awarded to regions using a formula determined by the skiing committee.

Nordic events will run March 12 and March 14 at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.

Women’s hockey

Bowdoin junior Nell Fusco has been named Second Team All-New England Small College Athletic Conference.

A defender for the Polar Bears, Fusco helped anchor a unit that allowed just 2.39 goals per game this season. Additionally, she had two goals and was third on the team with eight assists this season.

Through three years, Fusco has seven goals and 16 assists.

The Polar Bears finished their year with a record of 8-14-3, advancing to the NESCAC quarterfinals.

Sailing preview

The Polar Bears competed in three regattas this weekend —the Hap Moore Team Race, the Roger Williams Team Race and the Rhody the Riveters Women’s Fleet Race.

Conditions were cold and windy at all three regatta venues. Having been unable to practice, the three events served as valuable time on the water.

Fifteen races were completed at Salve Regina. The Polar Bears were a bit up and down score-wise but improved on boat-handling and starting as the regatta progressed. The Polar Bears finished sixth overall. Kelsey Slack, Teagan Cunningham and Brooke Asherman competed in the A Division and Claire Having and Hannah Konkel competed in B.

The Polar Bears competed at Roger Williams on Saturday. Per Black, Lizzy Kaplan, Ellie Maus, Elijah Berger, Chris Lukens and Hattie Slayton competed for Bowdoin

Finally at Hap Moore Team Race, the Polar Bears faced off with seven other teams from New England. After a tough opening round, the team finished with a 2-5 record in the opening round but came in the second to finish with a 6-8 mark. The team finished fifth overall. Matt Safford, Marie Bergsund, Emily Gonzalez, Christian Filter, Alden Grimes, Julia Adams and Gigi Diserio competed for the Polar Bears.

This upcoming weekend the team will compete at the Rudkin Team Race at Eckerd College before heading to Ransom Everglades in Miami for its annual spring training trip.

Women’s basketball

Thanks to a stellar performance over the weekend that lifted Bowdoin to the NESCAC Championship, sophomore Sela Kay has been named the New England Small College Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Kay helped propel the Polar Bears to their ninth NESCAC Championship — and first since 2009 — by averaging 20 points per game in games against Amherst and Tufts. She scored a game-high 22 points in Bowdoin’s semifinal win against No. 2 Amherst before knocking down six 3-pointers, including the game-clinching shot with 1:35 remaining, and finishing with 18 points in the title game against top-seeded Tufts. She tied the NESCAC Championship record with 13 treys in this year’s tournament. Kay and the Polar Bears will open NCAA play on Friday evening at home against Brooklyn College at 7 p.m. inside Morrell Gymnasium.

