LEWISTON — Zach Chaisson scored a power-play goal in the third overtime to give Scarborough High a 3-2 win over Edward Little Tuesday night in a Class A semifinal game at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Third-seeded Scarborough (15-4-1) advances to the state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Red Storm will play the winner of the late Tuesday game between top seed Lewiston (19-0) and No. 4 South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (12-6-1).

No. 7 Edward Little is done at 10-11.

Cory Schular and Cameron Budway also scored for Scarborough. Dylan Campbell and Wesley Clements scored for Edward Little.

Edward Little had the edge early in the first period with its aggressive forecheck. The Eddies scored at 8:28. Campbell received a pass in the left circle and fired for a 1-0 lead.

Scarborough tied it at 12:55. James Lilley unleashed a slap shot and, in the slot, Schular deflected it in.

In the second period, the Eddie took back the lead 2-1 on their first power play. Shawn Allen sent in a slap shot, and Clements scored the rebound at 9:16.

The Red Storm got their first full power play in the third period and capitalized. Budway roofed it in at 7:55, making it 2-2.

This story will be updated

