Arrests

2/24 at 9:47 p.m. Lucas Sharpe, 23, of Eggemoggin Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/26 at 3:08 p.m. Debra Lully, 38, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Gurnet Road and charged with theft and violating condition of release.

2/27 at 11:58 a.m. Sandra Yunker, 59, of Park Street, Bath, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier at Bath Road and Medical Center Drive and charged with operating under the influence and violating condition of release.

2/28 at 12:33 p.m. Ronald Dube, 44, of Bath Road, was arrested by Sgt. Justin Dolci on Tibbetts Drive and charged with theft and violating condition of release.

2/28 at 3:49 p.m. Paul Ellslager, 40, of Pembroke, New Hampshire, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Pleasant Street.

2/28 at 5:36 p.m. Jason Davis, 32, of Eastern Road, Warren, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Bath Road and charged with violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

2/28 at 8:59 p.m. Monica Wahl, 37, of Centre Street, was arrested by Officer Colby Leavitt on Bath Road on a charge of violating condition of release.

2/29 at 4:02 p.m. Nicole Losieniecki, 28, of Cushing Street, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Cushing Street on charges of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

2/29 at 10:12 p.m. Jessica Click, 42, of Holbrook Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Gurnet Road on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

3/1 at 12:13 a.m. Ashley Elliott, 26, of River Road, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maine Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

2/25 at 6:23 p.m. Anna Blash, 36, of Weymouth Street, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier at Maine and Center streets on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/27 at 9:06 p.m. Aaron Baker, 20, of Eaglebrook Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Colby Leavitt on Bridge Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and driving to endanger.

2/28 at 8:17 a.m. Randall Vickerson, 42, of Vickerson Hill Road, Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Heather Brown on Newfield Road on charges of allowing a dog to be at large and violating a dangerous dog complaint.

2/29 at 8:10 a.m. Colby Carr, 30, of Lincoln Street, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

2/24 at 12:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

2/24 at 12:25 p.m. Alarm on Gurnet Road.

2/24 at 1:26 p.m. Structure fire on High Street.

2/25 at 7:08 a.m. Alarm on Park Row.

2/26 at 3:20 a.m. Alarm on Bibber Parkway.

2/26 at 8:06 p.m. Alarm on College Street.

2/27 at 9:05 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Admiral Fitch Avenue and Orion Street.

2/27 at 10:16 a.m. Alarm on Lincoln Street.

2/27 at 4:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Columbia Avenue.

2/27 at 7:40 p.m. Alarm on Boody Street.

2/29 at 7:18 a.m. Fuel spill on Bath Road.

3/1 at 1:37 a.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from Feb. 24 to March 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: