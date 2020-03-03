Arrests
2/18 at 8:36 a.m. Frederick Pierce, 21, of Orchard Road, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Newbury Street in Portland on a charge of operating after suspension.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Feb. 19-23.
Fire calls
2/19 at 10:15 a.m. Extrication from building on Memorial Highway.
2/21 at 7:46 p.m. Gas leak on James Way.
2/22 at 1:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Interstate 95 service plaza.
2/23 at 4:06 p.m. Gas leak in Windham.
2/25 at 5:50 p.m. Gas leak on Meadow Lane.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to eight calls from Feb. 19-25.
