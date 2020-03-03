On Feb. 29, Nathan Abbott, 16, of Durham Boy Scout Troop 145 was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. The Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony was held at the Shiloh Fellowship Hall in Durham and attended by scouts, friends and family and State District 46 Representative Braden Sharpe, who presented a sentiment from the Maine State Legislature in honor of Abbott’s achievement.

Abbott’s Eagle Service Project was to build a safety railing system and historical display for the town of Durham’s recreational area near Runaround Pond at the site of the historic Chandler Mill. Abbott also performed service activities in the local community with other members of his troop.

Abbott is a sophomore at Freeport High School, participating on the baseball, basketball and soccer teams. Abbott hopes to attend engineering school and pursue a career in mechanical engineering or a similar field.

