Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Feb. 21-28.

Summonses

2/21 at 11:38 a.m. Daniel L. Fowler, 47, of Clearwater Drive, was issued a summons on Clearwater Drive by Detective Mathew Yeaton on charges of reckless conduct and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Fire calls

2/21 at 12:58 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/21 at 5:14 p.m. Accident at Lunt and Middle roads.

2/21 at 7:02 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

2/22 at 3:06 a.m. Assist Portland with K-9 tracking.

2/22 at 10:48 a.m. Theft on Blueberry Lane.

2/22 at 1:41 p.m. Criminal mischief on Depot Road.

2/22 at 4:51 p.m. Assist Gorham.

2/22 at 5:34 p.m. Structural fire on Thurston Lane.

2/22 at 9:25 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

2/22 at 10:17 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

2/23 at 9:23 a.m. Alarm on Marion Way.

2/23 at 3:30 p.m. Criminal mischief on Winn Road.

2/24 at 12:29 p.m. Trespassing on Mackenzie Lane.

2/24 at 5:20 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

2/24 at 5:30 p.m. Alarm on Rock Away Road.

2/24 at 5:32 p.m. Accident on Fern Avenue.

2/24 at 7:41 p.m. Alarm on Marion Way.

2/24 at 8:37 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Blackstrap Road.

2/25 at 7:32 a.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

2/25 at 10:42 a.m. Alarm on Woods Road.

2/25 at 2:10 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

2/25 at 3:20 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/25 at 3:47 p.m. Vehicle fire on Maine Turnpike.

2/25 at 5:05 p.m. Brush fire on Brook Road.

2/26 at 8:19 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mountain Road.

2/26 at 12:55 p.m. Accident on Depot Road.

2/26 at 2:50 p.m. Alarm on Falmouth Road.

2/26 at 11:42 p.m. Assist State Police.

2/27 at 8:44 a.m. Lines down on Mast Road.

2/27 at 3:45 p.m. Alarm on Blackstrap Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls Feb. 21-28.

