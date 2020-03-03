The public is welcome to attend the free and expanded Family Resource Fair to be held at the St. John’s Community Center, located on 43 Pleasant St. in Brunswick, on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This fair gives people the chance to make connections, whether between a family and a youth group, a volunteer and an organization, or an individual and an agency,” said Amy Ford, a faith formation director at All Saints Parish in Brunswick, in a news release. “It’s a way for the parish to offer community members guidance on how to become involved, supported, or collaborative.”

Family fun will be offered like the Sparks’ Ark Live Animal Show (10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.), an Earth Jams concert with Matt Loosigian (12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.), and an open house at St. John’s Catholic School (10 a.m. to noon). In addition, free haircuts will be provided by Kings and Queens Hair Studio, Rossignol’s Hair Shoppe, and Sondra DeLorenzo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free refreshments will also be available, and free raffles will be held.

Representatives from over 30 area groups will have a presence at the fair, like summer camps, youth development programs and support services. The organizations include Bath Area Family YMCA, Bath Youth Meeting House and Skatepark, Brunswick Area Respite Care, Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department, CareNet of Mid-Coast Maine, Cathance River Education Alliance, Catholic Charities Maine, Center for Grieving Children, Chewonki, China Lake Summer Camp, Chop Point Summer Camp, Cub Scouts, Family Focus, Finance Authority of Maine, Growing to Give at Scatter Good Farm, Habitat for Humanity, Harpswell Heritage Land Trust Nature Day Camp, Housing Resources for Youth, Independence Association, Maine Moms Demand Action, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Midcoast Community Alliance, Midcoast Hospital SNAP-Ed, Midcoast Literacy, Mid-Coast Maine Community Action Head Start, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Riverview Martial Arts, Safe Families for Children, Salvation Army, SASSMM, Sweetser, Tanglewood and Blueberry Cove 4-H Camps, Through These Doors, Wolfe’s Neck Farm, and more.

“The fair is a perfect event to showcase what the parish had in mind with the new community center,” said Fr. Thomas Murphy, pastor of All Saints, in the release. “The center will be a marvelous aid to bring the community together at moments like this for years to come. Our churches have always been welcoming and open to others, this facility will be as well. I think we’re going to see great things happening here, signs of the Lord’s presence.”

For more information, call All Saints Parish at (207) 725-2624.

