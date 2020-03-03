Arrests

2/26 at 7:43 p.m. Logan L. Landry, 28, of Main Street, Freeport, was arrested on Murch Road by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/1 at 4:57 p.m. Harry Sun Woo Chung, 31, of Forest Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Bow Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Summonses

2/28 at 1:53 a.m. Victor David Beca, 21, of Auburn Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of speeding more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

2/28 at 8:17 a.m. Randall A. Vickerson, 42, of Vickerson Hill Road, was issued a summons on Newfield Road by Officer Heather Brown on charges of allowing a dog to be at large and a dangerous dog violation.

2/29 at 2:07 p.m. Nathan M. Cote, 36, of Buckthorn Circle, Saco, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/1 at 5:13 p.m. Krista L. Cordner, 55, of Yarmouth, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

2/25 at 2:55 p.m. Accident on East Street.

2/26 at 1:51 p.m. Accident on Pownal Road.

2/26 at 2:38 p.m. Theft on Litchfield Road.

2/26 at 7 p.m. Accident on Upper Mast Landing Road.

2/26 at 9:01 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on West Street.

2/27 at 11:46 p.m. Liquor enforcement on U.S. Route 1.

2/28 at 1:12 p.m. Theft on Main Street.

2/28 at 2:59 p.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

2/28 at 7:32 p.m. Accident on Pownal Road.

2/29 at 9:47 p.m. Liquor enforcement on Main Street.

2/29 at 10:01 p.m. Liquor enforcement on Depot Street.

2/29 at 10:01 p.m. Liquor enforcement on Main Street.

2/29 at 10:16 p.m. Liquor enforcement on Varney Road.

2/29 at 10:24 p.m. Liquor enforcement on Lower Main Street.

3/1 at 12:01 a.m. Accident on River Road.

3/1 at 12:27 a.m. Liquor enforcement on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 28 calls Feb. 24 to March 2.

