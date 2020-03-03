U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon, a front runner in the Democratic race to challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, cast her vote for former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday.

“There’s a lot that will need to be done when Donald Trump is replaced this November, both within our country and around the world,” Gideon said in a statement.

“At this moment, I think Vice President Biden is the candidate most able to bring the country together and to look into the future to address all the challenges we face.”

Gideon, who serves as the Maine Speaker of the House, is among four Democrats who will face off in a June 9 primary.

Collins, a four-term senator seeking re-election in what is expected to be the most expensive race in state history, has declined to say whether she will support President Donald Trump’s re-election.

“I would note that it’s on the Democratic side that there are eight candidates, and my likely opponent, as well as the governor and many other Democratic officials have not said who they are going to choose in what is a contested Democratic ballot,” Collins told News Center Maine on Friday. “I’m focused on my job and also on my own campaign and I’m just not going to get involved in presidential politics.”

Gideon will face former Google executive Ross LaJeunesse, of Biddeford; Saco attorney Bre Kidman and progressive activist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell in the Democratic primary.

Sweet endorsed Bernie Sanders for president over the weekend and Kidman also told the Sun Journal last week that she also supports Sanders.

Asked who he would vote for last week, LaJeunesse said he would support the Democratic nominee for president and was “focused on doing everything I can to ensure that we defeat Susan Collins in November.”

A Colby College poll last month of slightly more than 1,000 Maine voters showed Collins and Gideon with virtually identical support nine months before Election Day.

The survey was conducted Feb. 10-13 and asked voters whom they would choose between Collins and Gideon. Gideon led narrowly with 43 percent support, compared to 42 percent for Collins, with 14 percent undecided.

Independents Tiffany Bond, Danielle VanHelsing, Linda Wooten and Lisa Savage also are running.

