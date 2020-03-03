Real time town-by-town voting results in the March 3 Democratic primary. The color of each town indicates the vote leader. Hover over towns to see the full breakdowns or search for town results in the field below. View complete election results here. Visit this map to view town-by-town results for the Question 1 referendum.
Statewide results for :
Precincts Reporting: 0 / 1168 (0%)
- Biden
- Bloomberg
- Sanders
- Warren
SOURCE: Associated Press
